Trotwood nonprofit applies for funding to rehab former Sears site

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Sitting bare and barren, the former Sears site in Trotwood doesn’t look like it has much to offer. However, Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation wants to change that.

Fred Burkhardt, executive director with CIC, said the exterior is in good shape but the inside is a different story.

“There’s been some significant damage to the electric panel and so forth. What we needed to do is to apply for some dollars to help put that electricity and power back,” Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt said the building needs heating and cooling. The parking lot needs some repairs as well.

An application to the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee shows the CIC is asking for $350,000 to make improvements and is willing to make a 10-percent match.

“What we’re trying to do is utilize that property to drive or spark construction in the balance of the mall site,” Burkhardt said.

Total repairs are estimates at $750,000. The PDAC application shows CIC anticipated the building could offer up to 300 new jobs.

“Any end uses for the long term that we see going into the Sears building will be hopefully something that will drive generate additional interest to redevelop that site,” said Chad Downing, the Community Improvement Corporation’s director of housing.

No word yet on who or what could eventually be in the building. There are two interested entities but neither are being disclosed at this time.

“We’ll work with a host of different people to help them use that site for their vision,” Downing said.

Click here to read the application yourself.

Click here to learn more about the Trotwood CIC.

