Trotwood Mayor’s resolutions for the city in 2020

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – As we enter into the new year, it’s a great time to create resolutions or solutions to challenges, and that’s exactly what Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald has planned for the city in 2020.

Trotwood took many hits in 2019.

McDonald said the city’s economic development momentum was impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes but she said now their focus is on stabilization.

“Throughout Montgomery County, it will be 8-10 years before stabilization will happen back to pre-tornado,” said McDonald. “Not only are we dealing with the everyday challenges of city government, we’re also very much boots to the ground, making sure that we are there to help them get back into their homes.”

Another devastating loss in Trotwood in 2019 was losing their only grocery store when Food Town closed in September.

McDonald said finding a solution is a top priority.

“Gordon Food Service (GFS) has a model of a grocery store in Michigan, I actually think they have a few that they have changed from being just a restaurant supplier to an actual grocery store,” said McDonald. “Later in January, I’m going to take my leadership team and we’re actually going to go up and see what that looks like.”

McDonald told 2 NEWS that city leaders just completed their strategic plan after polling all different ages and backgrounds and compiling their answers, and said now, maybe her biggest project of the year is infrastructure education.

“One of the areas of huge concern that came out in our study were our roads,” said McDonald. “So we’ll be spending about an entire year talking and educating our citizens as to what it takes to get into residential areas and to meet the needs that they have.”

She said when she was recently re-elected for her second term, one of her goals for this term was to be completely open and honest with residents, so she said that includes laying out costs and benefits of a possible levy.

“The city of Trotwood has 411 lane miles and one mile is almost $200,000,” said McDonald. “So let them know, this is what it takes and why it has been so difficult.”

McDonald said they plan to disseminate that information in a variety of ways, such as Facebook posts/discussions, town halls, etc.

Plans for those in-person sessions are still in the works.

