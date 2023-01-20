TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald addressed recent incidents of dangerous driving and “sideshows” on Friday morning.

Mayor McDonald spoke at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, explaining that she believes we need to support police officers and give them greater tools to tackle reckless driving.

According to McDonald, tools such as seizing the vehicles involved, immobilization, fines and imprisonment should all be available to use in situations such as this.

McDonald was joined by several other state and local leaders including the Trotwood Chief of Police Erik Wilson, City Manager Quincy E. Pope, Sr. and State Representative Phil Plummer.

This comes after hundreds of people were seen gathered on the corner of East Third Street and South Jefferson Street for a sideshow event on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“This is not just a suburban problem, This is a state and a national problem,” McDonald said.

McDonald has spoken on these dangerous driving incidents in the past, sharing draft legislation to introduce penalties for this behavior.

