Trotwood mayor reflects on ‘exciting’ moment as Kamala Harris makes history

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – As Kamala Harris was sworn in Wednesday as the nation’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president, Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says she believes the milestone brings “pride that every woman can feel.”

“We’ve heard all of our lives that we could be whatever we want to be,” Mayor McDonald said. “We actually saw it happen today.”

McDonald has been active in politics for 16 years and was first elected as mayor in 2015.

“As a woman, it is so exciting to see women finally break through,” she added.

McDonald told 2 NEWS she’s grateful her young grandchildren have grown up seeing both a Black president and now a Black female vice president in the United States.

“When you look at your leaders, and you see leadership that looks like someone that you can identify with, it makes such a difference,” she said. “So for girls, they see a woman at this high level. If it’s a matter of it being a person of color, you see someone as a person of color.”

Across the Miami Valley, many others are sharing the same sense of excitement. At Entrepreneurs Marketplace in Dayton, Kamala Harris t-shirts are now for sale.

“It gave me more hope,” said store owner Tae Winston. “I already had hope, and I’m a pretty positive person. But just seeing her take office just let me know we can do whatever we put our mind to for sure.”

As Vice President Harris and the rest of the Biden administration get to work, Mayor McDonald told 2 NEWS she hopes to see unity over the next four years.

“In my own leadership, I’ve realized the importance of reaching across the aisle and making sure that you realize representing all people means not necessarily just having it your way just because you’re the leader, but being willing to listen to what the needs and the ideas are of others,” McDonald said.