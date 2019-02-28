Trotwood Mayor reads to URS clients

1  of  2
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday, the Mayor of Trotwood read to clients of United Rehabilitation Services.

URS is celebrating Black History Month and invited Mayor Mary McDonald to read to the clients as part of many community events the organization is hosting in February.

The Mayor says its important that everyone is included in the celebration.

“These individuals are not limited, and we need to be able to let them know that there’s opportunity and there’s an ability to be a part of whatever they want to do,” she said.

