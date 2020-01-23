Trotwood mayor ordered to repay money after state audit

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Auditor’s office ordered Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald to repay money they say was illegally spent in 2018.

After an audit spanning from January 1, 208 through December 31, 2018, a Finding for Recovery was issued against the Mayor in the amount of $1,803.

The auditor referenced the following expenses in their review:

March 2018: The Mayor stayed an extra day at a hotel following the Michigan Leadership Conference, resulting in additional hotel room charges of $105 and food charges of $55 being paid by the city.

July 2018: While attending the NBC-LEO Conference, the Mayor had extra guests stay with her and upgraded her hotel room from a standard room to a balcony room. The extra guests and room upgrade cost an additional $255 for the City. The Mayor was also reimbursed $96 from Cyber Pizza during the conference. The review states these costs are not deemed to be for a proper public purpose.

April 2018: Mayor McDonald booked a conference with the National League of Cities and made a deposit for a hotel stay. The City paid $417 for conference registration and the hotel deposit. She was unable to attend but did not cancel the reservation in a timely manner.

May 2018: The Mayor booked a conference with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The City paid $875 for registration. Ultimately, she was unable to attend and failed to cancel the reservation in a timely manner.

Per City Travel Policy, “costs incurred by failure to cancel travel or hotel reservations in a timely fashion will not be prepaid or reimbursed.”

Mayor McDonald payed the money back in full by January 9, 2020.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Mayor for comment but has yet to hear back.