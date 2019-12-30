Trotwood mayor inaugurated for second term

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Mary McDonald was sworn in for her second term Sunday night, weeks after she narrowly won reelection.

Mayor Mary McDonald was reelected by six votes after a race against Councilwoman Yvette Page.

As she heads into her second term, Mayor McDonald told 2 NEWS that tornado recovery remains her top priority, followed by economic development.

“Our goal is to keep our eye on developing our Main Street corridor because that is a central area of the city of Trotwood,” she said. “And then to continue to bring living wage jobs in the community.”

According to McDonald, during her first term, more than 300 new jobs were brought to Trotwood.

The city is also focused on finding the right redevelopment plan for the former Salem Mall site. Earlier this year, the city purchased the former Sears building, which means it now owns all the land that was once home to the Salem Mall.

“We’re looking at a mixed-use,” McDonald said. “And our idea is that we would have some housing, some small business.”

McDonald told 2 NEWS her top priority is recovering from the Memorial Day tornadoes. One of her big concerns is the 2020 census, which impacts federal funding the city receives.

“We want to make sure that citizens are counted, wherever they are,” she said. “If they plan to be back in the city of Trotwood, we want to make sure that they know they can fill out those applications.”

Some told 2 NEWS they’re optimistic Trotwood’s population will bounce back. Veronica Bedell-Nevels, who serves as president of the Ohio Realtist Association and sells homes in Trotwood, said last week, she sold a house there renovated after the storm to a family from Huber Heights.

“The house that I sold was on the market for two days, and it had three offers,” Bedell-Nevels said. “So there’s a desire because it’s centrally located and the community is growing.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.