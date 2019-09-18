Breaking News
Pilot killed in Madison County plane crash identified as 79-year-old man from Piqua

Trotwood mayor honored with Ohio Realtors award

Mary McDonald

Mary McDonald (City of Trotwood)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald was the recipient of an award from Ohio Realtors, the city announced Wednesday.

McDonald was awarded the 2019 Public Service Leadership Award from the organization’s president Anjanette Frye at its annual convention held in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

According to the City of Trotwood, the award honors McDonald’s “leadership, professionalism, and integrity by virtue” in the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“This award was a testament to our city’s tenacity and strength,” McDonald said. “It’s acknowledges that leadership with our regional and state partners is key to grow to rebuild a stronger community.”

