Trotwood mayor gives address highlighting steps to recovery, future goals

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — For safety precautions, the 2020 State of Trotwood address is being delivered virtually.

The mayor of Trotwood, Mary McDonald, is striking a positive tone in the half-hour speech. In her address she recognizes relationships between residents, businesses, and the city as a step towards another year of recovery and an opportunity to grow together.

The past year has been challenging for the city with continued tornado recovery, the loss of grocery stores and the coronavirus pandemic. But Mayor Mary McDonald says there are some positive signs.

“We’re at about 95 percent back into the housing market in terms of citizens with damage in their areas. We’ve received dollars to be able to [demolish] a number of structures and we think those are going to make a difference for our citizens,” shared Mayor McDonald.

Trotwood recently announced the demolition of Hara Arena, new housing developments are being built and $10 million in capital investments are coming. McDonald also says the city’s budget is balanced for the fifth year in a row.

“What COVID-19 did for us is slowed down the spending. We’re still able to continue moving forward in being responsible in how we spend. That’s the secret to what the City of Trotwood has done,” she said.

The mayor says the pandemic also caused a loss of jobs for many of the cities residents which could be a challenge for the upcoming year’s budget.

But her next steps as mayor will be to encourage the creation of new jobs with better wages.

“When the money is right the developers come,” she said. “Our challenge now is that we create the atmosphere that brings the developers to our community and gives them the services they deserve.”

