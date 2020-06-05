WATCH LIVE: Trotwood Mayor, city leaders to discuss upcoming peaceful protest

Live Now
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, along with City of Trotwood officials, are holding a news conference Friday to offer comment on a peaceful protest and march scheduled for this weekend.

The event is set to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Madison Park, located at 301 South Broadway Street.

Officials say the city is committed to protecting the rights of citizens to peacefully assemble, though they do not support violence, the destruction of private property, or behavior that puts anyone’s safety at risk.

The mayor said she could not help but cry as she watched the video of George Floyd’s murder.

“Mr. Floyd called out for his mother. I’m a mother. I was reminded of the many times I’ve been concerned about my own son and his safety,” she said. “For a brief moment, I personally could not breathe. Mr. Floyd’s cry was a nightmare no mother ever wants to hear.”

She is encouraging all peaceful organizations in the community to participate in Saturday’s protest. Further, she urges residents to make sure they are registered to vote and to complete their U.S. Census in order to fight racial injustice on a larger scale.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson adds, “James Baldwin said not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced. At this time, we face a need to have open discussion and dialogue on the treatment of all Americans regardless of race, color, or creed.”

