Trotwood man sentenced for death of 19-year-old girlfriend
Local News

Photo: Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man will spend 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Trotwood man indicted in shooting death of 19-year-old girlfriend

In the early morning hours of July 6, 2019, an anonymous call was placed to 911. Emergency crews responded to the home of 48-year-old Christopher Lee Daye, where they found that his 19-year-old girlfriend, Iuanua Sneed, fatally shot.

As a result, Daye was arrested.

On November 21, 2019, he was found guilty of:

  • One count of involuntary manslaughter, with three-year firearm specification
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of attempted tampering with evidence

He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

