Trotwood man sentenced for 2019 fatal shooting during robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a Kettering man in 2019 during a robbery.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Dylan Dugan was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He was found guilty by a jury after a trial on July 30.

Another suspect in the incident, Khanaei Head, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that in September 2019, Dugan and others went to the Coach Drive apartment of 29‐year‐old Mitchel M. Miller with the intention of committing a robbery. During the robbery, Miller was pistol whipped and then fatally shot, according to prosecutors. Other victims who were in the apartment at the time were not injured.

Several other suspects were charged in relation to the incident including Terrence Bogan, Marcus Thomas-Casey and Deverono Somerset.