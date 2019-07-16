Trotwood man indicted in shooting death of 19-year-old girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was indicted Tuesday for shooting his girlfriend to death earlier this month.
First responders went to Quincy Way in the early morning hours of July 6 after an anonymous call was placed to 911.
Upon arriving, they found 47-year-old Christopher Lee Daye and 19-year-old Iuanua Sneed, who had been fatally shot.
Daye was arrested in relation to her death.
A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him Tuesday on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault (serious harm), and one count of felonious assault (deadly weapon).
Each count carries 3-year firearm specifications.
Daye will be arraigned on Thursday, July 18, at 8:30 am.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.