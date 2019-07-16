Trotwood man indicted in shooting death of 19-year-old girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was indicted Tuesday for shooting his girlfriend to death earlier this month.

First responders went to Quincy Way in the early morning hours of July 6 after an anonymous call was placed to 911.

Upon arriving, they found 47-year-old Christopher Lee Daye and 19-year-old Iuanua Sneed, who had been fatally shot.

Daye was arrested in relation to her death.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him Tuesday on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault (serious harm), and one count of felonious assault (deadly weapon).

Each count carries 3-year firearm specifications.

Daye will be arraigned on Thursday, July 18, at 8:30 am.

