Trotwood man found guilty of 2018 rapes, kidnappings, burglaries

William D. Jones, 18, of Trotwood, was found guilty Friday as charged of all counts by a jury for breaking into two residences in December 2018 and raping the residents at gunpoint. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man has been found guilty of rape, kidnapping and burglary charges in connection with two break-ins in December 2018.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday William D. Jones, 18, of Trotwood, was found guilty Friday as charged of all counts and specifications by a jury for breaking into two residences in December 2018 and raping the residents at gunpoint.

On the night of Monday, December 3, 2018, Jones entered a residence in the Salem Village neighborhood through a back door and raped a 24‐year‐old female victim at gunpoint. Then, just two days later, on December 5, 2018, he entered a different residence, in the same neighborhood, through a window and raped a 34‐year‐old female victim at gunpoint.

Trotwood police were able to identify Jones from DNA evidence left at the crime scenes.

Jones was 16 years old at the time of the crimes and was transferred to be tried as an adult due to the serious nature of the crimes and his age. Under Ohio law, the transfer was mandatory.

On Friday, October 2, 2020, after a jury trial, the defendant was found guilty of:

Three counts of Rape by force

Four counts of Kidnapping

Four counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

All of the counts included 3‐year firearm specifications.

Jones remains in custody in the Montgomery County Jail and will be sentenced at a later date.