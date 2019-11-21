Trotwood man found guilty in death of 19-year-old girlfriend

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was found guilty Thursday for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman back in July.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6, 2019, an anonymous person called 911. Police responded to the home of 47-year-old Christopher Lee Daye, and found that his 19-year-old girlfriend, Iuanua Sneed, had been fatally shot.

Daye was subsequently arrested.

Thursday, he was found guilty of:

One count of involuntary manslaughter, with a three-year firearm specification

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of attempted tampering with evidence

Daye could face between 14 and 17 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on December 17, 2019.

