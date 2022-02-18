DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man has been charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Davis.

On February 8, Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting on Alder Road at 1:15 am. They found a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Dispatch said, and a medic was called. The coroner was later called to the scene, and Dayton Police confirmed that the woman died of her injuries. She was later identified as Destiny Davis.

The Dayton Police said Davis knew her killer, and this was not a random act of violence. Detectives treated the investigation as a homicide.

On February 9, Quintin Clemons was arrested on charges relating to Davis’s death. On Friday, February 18, The Montgomery County Grand Jury charged Clemons with the following:

2 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

2 counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Clemons is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail on a $500,000 bond.