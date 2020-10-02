Trotwood-Madison will switch to blended model for second quarter

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood-Madison City Schools plan to return to the classroom in a blended model starting Oct. 26, with the option of students staying 100% virtual still available.
Superintendent Reva Cosby said that students will attend class in two groups, each one going to school in-person for two days and virtual the remaining three days. Neither group will attend in-person class at the same time.
The district said that this is subject to change if COVID-19 or flu season creates conditions that make it difficult to be safe.
