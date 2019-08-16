Trotwood-Madison to distribute bookbags in tornado recovery effort

by: WDTN.com Staff

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison City Schools district will be distributing bookbags to its students Friday as part of the its tornado recovery effort.

Trotwood was heavily affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, including many students in the district. On Friday, all students in every building within the district will be receiving a bookbag filled with supplies to help with learning this year.

Bookbag collections and distributions happened all summer, in collaboration with Trotwood city officials and many community supporters.

There will be a ceremony for the bookbag distribution Friday at Westbrooke Village Elementary.

