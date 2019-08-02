Trotwood-Madison superintendent resigns

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
State issues improvement guidelines to Trotwood-Madison schools

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools resigned his position on Wednesday, the school district confirmed.

Tyrone Olverson’s resignation was submitted at the close of business Wednesday and it was accepted by the Board of Education. Marlon Howard, the district’s director of operations, was appointed as acting superintendent.

Olverson become Trotwood-Madison’s superintendent in April 2018 “at a very difficult time when out school district was threatened with a state takeover,” according to a release from the district. “That didn’t happen with a lot of work by everyone in the school community, and now it’s time to look long term for someone to lead the district forward.”

Trotwood-Madison Schools begin classes on Monday, Aug. 12 as the district says it is still dealing with multiple issues relating to the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS