Trotwood-Madison superintendent resigns

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools resigned his position on Wednesday, the school district confirmed.

Tyrone Olverson’s resignation was submitted at the close of business Wednesday and it was accepted by the Board of Education. Marlon Howard, the district’s director of operations, was appointed as acting superintendent.

Olverson become Trotwood-Madison’s superintendent in April 2018 “at a very difficult time when out school district was threatened with a state takeover,” according to a release from the district. “That didn’t happen with a lot of work by everyone in the school community, and now it’s time to look long term for someone to lead the district forward.”

Trotwood-Madison Schools begin classes on Monday, Aug. 12 as the district says it is still dealing with multiple issues relating to the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

