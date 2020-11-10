Trotwood-Madison Schools to discuss in-person learning in emergency meeting Tuesday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison City Schools is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss in-person learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the district.  

In a statement the school said the 5:30 p.m. meeting will determine the district’s course of action on how they will continue to instruct students. The school is currently on a hybrid learning model.

Last Tuesday, the district notified families that two students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Southwest Ohio, which is composed of Dayton and Cincinnati, has recently seen double the COVID-19 hospitalizations since a previous peak in July.

