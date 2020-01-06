Trotwood-Madison Schools to cut ribbon on new health center

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison Schools will be cutting the ribbon on a new health center Tuesday, the district announced Monday.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening will take place from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the center at 3594 N. Snyder Road in Trotwood. Attendees will receive a tour of the facility and light refreshments, as well as eligibility information for use of the center.
According to the district, Health Center eligibility does not depend on insurance. Patients can apply for Medicaid with assistance from officials and still receive care in the same day.
The community may use the center Monday through Friday from 7 am to 9:30 am then again from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students in the district can use the facility during school or community hours, Monday through Friday.
Among the services that the health center will provide includes:
- Care and treatment for illness
- Athletic physicals and well-child exams
- Check-ups and annual exams
- Mental Health Counseling
- Dental Exams and Cleanings
- Vision exams and glasses
- Medicaid enrollment assistance
- Free pharmacy delivery
- Physicals and immunizations for (preschool, kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade)
The center will be run by Five Rivers Health Center.
