Trotwood-Madison Schools to be online first 9 weeks of 2020-21 school year

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood-Madison City School District announced that it plans to go 100 percent online for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

The district said in a press release that though three plans were proposed — virtual, blended and in-person — its final decision was made with feedback from the community and in collaboration with the Trotwood-Madison Education Association.

Dr. Reva Cosby, superintendent, believes that this plan allows the district to monitor the ongoing pandemic and make adjustments as necessary.

She said that they are hopeful that COVID-19 case numbers in Montgomery County will decrease to the point that blended or in-person options can be considered in the future.

Details about the safe school fall opening plan will be available on the district’s website on Monday, July 20.