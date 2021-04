TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is operating a Pfizer vaccine clinic out of Trotwood-Madison High School Saturday, May 1.

The clinic will open at 10:30 a.m. and go until 2:30 p.m. The district reminds those interested that it is only for people 16 or older.

For teenagers interested in the shot, please print and fill out this consent form and bring it with you to the high school.

Additional information on future Dayton Children’s Hospital clinics is available here.