Trotwood-Madison Schools gives update on second quarter plans

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood-Madison City Schools provided an in-depth look at its back-to-school plans for the second quarter, with students learning under hybrid learning model.

Students will be divided by last name, with one group consisting of of A – J last names and the other consisting of K – Z.

The A – J group will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. The K – Z group will attend in-person classes Wednesday-Thursday. Both groups will work remotely on Fridays.

