TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A safety concern has placed a high school in Trotwood under a lockdown Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police were called to the school at 7:19 a.m. Superintendent Reva Cosby did not specify the safety concern that caused the lockdown, but said Trotwood Police Department has investigated the issue.

“In conjunction with the Trotwood Police Department it was determined that keeping students in class while the Department manages to complete a thorough investigation of the concern that was raised, is in the best interest of the students and staff,” said Cosby.

Cosby said the students are not in danger and they are being fed and allowed restroom breaks during the lockdown.

“We hope to end this process very shortly and dismiss school at the normal time once the Police Department completes the investigation,” said Cosby.

The lockdown expired at 2 p.m., and all students and staff have returned to their normal schedule, the school said.

