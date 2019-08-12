Trotwood-Madison heads back to school for first time since tornadoes

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison Schools begin Monday, marking new beginnings for the district since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak that affected hundreds of students.

School officials spent the summer working to help families in the district recover. The principal posted on social media that resilience will be a focus for the entire district.

Also key is a return to normalcy, school officials say. More than 360 students in the district were affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes. Last month, a sorority donated 900 backpacks, filled with school supplies, to students in the district.

The non-profit Crayons to Classrooms also collected backpacks and supplies to be handed out to children in the district.

Another change is the district’s superintendent after Tyrone Olverson resigned earlier in August after a year on the job. Marlon Howard will serve as the acting superintendent.

