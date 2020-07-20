Trotwood-Madison City Schools providing chromebooks, weekly meals to students for Fall 2020

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison City Schools will reopen in the fall with virtual learning for all students. The decision comes after surveys from parents and staff revealed a majority of people were in favor of remote learning.

In order to assist with the 9-week virtual learning period, the school district used federal funding from the CARES act to purchase equipment for students.

“We were able to purchase Chromebooks. So we have Chromebooks for our students. For parents who have internet issues we are also going to provide [WiFi] hotspots. We are also willing to put buses with [WiFi] hotspots on them into neighborhoods if that’s what we need to do,” explained Reva Cosby, superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

Cosby says teachers have been training this summer to run the “Modern Classroom” virtual program. She says she recognizes that in March, the district was less prepared for virtual learning, leaving many parents feeling overwhelmed with teaching responsibilities. However, this new virtual program and online learning activities will solve this issue, according to Cosby.

“When the kids turn on their computer they will have a consistent view of what they’re seeing, they’ll see their teacher, they’ll see her playlist and what they’re learning for the week,” she explained.

There are also staff members whose jobs have been repurposed for the 9-weeks to check in on students who don’t participate in the virtual learning.

“If it’s been 2 or 3 days and no one has heard from them, there will be a knock on the door to find out what’s going on,” said Cosby.

The district also plans to take care of students’ food needs and work with parents to come up with creative ideas for childcare if need be.

“We are going to be providing breakfast and lunch. We’ll provide a week’s worth of food to each family each week. So we have staff members that are getting those packs together and we will have our bus drivers deliver them within the community,” said Cosby.

Cosby says that the decision is also largely influenced by the fact that Montgomery County has a Level 3 Public Health Advisory. She says plans will be reconsidered and altered if the threat of COVID-19 decreases.

The school district will reveal more details about their plans and answer questions through town hall meetings planned for the next few weeks.

For more information on Trotwood-Madison City School’s reopening plans click here.