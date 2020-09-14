Trotwood-Madison athletics will begin games this week

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Champion Trotwood-Madison Rams will return to the football field to defend their title. Trotwood-Madison City Schools decided it’s safe for all district sports to resume competition the week of Sept. 14.

Social distancing and masks will be required, and there will be Plexiglas at the concession stands. It may look different but Rams fans will be in the stands this fall.

After a long wait and extensive consultation with health experts and administrators, the 2020 Trotwood-Madison athletic season tips off Wednesday with girls volleyball. Then Saturday the defending state champion football team takes on Ponitz at Welcome Stadium.

“From our end, our goal was to ensure that our students and our coaches were safe to return,” said Trotwood-Madison Athletic Director, Frank Russo.

The football team’s only scheduled home game is Sept. 25, which will be Senior Night. Tickets will be sold exclusively online for home and visiting fans, in order to comply with the 15% capacity limit established by the OHSAA.

“We will have individuals in place to take temperatures. We’ll also be asking for wellness checks as the enter the game,” said Russo.

Maintenance crews will paint off rows of bleachers so fans can keep themselves socially distant. Players and coaches are required to perform daily wellness checks and their temperatures will be taken every day to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

“You have to have reasonable expectations, and I believe our coaches and athletes understand that. From a standpoint of understanding the roles and responsibilities on the field, takes a little bit of time and adjustment. Team chemistry, that doesn’t happen overnight,” said Russo.