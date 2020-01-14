Trotwood-Madison announces search for next superintendent

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Acting Superintendent of the Trotwood-Madison City School district, Marlon Howard, announced that he will not pursue the position full-time. He instead wishes to return to his role as Director of Operations once the Board of Education hires a new superintendent.

Marlon Howard (Trotwood-Madison City Schools)

“The Board of Education would like to thank Mr. Howard for taking on the unexpected role of Acting Superintendent and for his commitment to the district and support of that role as we work through the upcoming search process,” district officials said in a release. “The Board understands and appreciates the deep commitment Mr. Howard has to his family. We honor and respect his decision to return to his previous role within the school district.”

The Board has now partnered with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (ESC) and K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. to help with the search for the next superintendent. The ESC will pay for the cost of the search.

They hope to complete the process by early March.

Consultants will be available to meet with staff and students to seek their input on January 21. Additionally, a community forum will be held at 6:30 pm on January 21 at the Board of Education Offices at 3594 N. Snyder Road.

A Superintendent Search Profile Questionnaire Form will also soon be available on the district’s website.

