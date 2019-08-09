Trotwood-Madison announces acting superintendent

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison City School District has announced an acting superintendent after Tyrone Olverson resigned after just a year on the job.

Marlon Howard, a 1994 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School and a 25-year resident of the City of Trotwood, accepted the position of the acting superintendent, the district announced early Friday morning. Howard’s career began in 1999 as a social studies teacher at his alma mater, as well as varsity assistant football coach.

Since the beginning of his career in the district, he has served in numerous roles, such as team lead, teacher mentor, department chair, dean of students, assistant principal, principal, and most recently as the district’s director of operations.

Howard is married with four children, two of whom are current students in the district and one who is a 2019 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School.

