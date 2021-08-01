Trotwood low-cost veterinarian clinic opening in August

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -According to the ASPCA, owning a pet can cost between $800 and $1,000 a year. For pet owners struggling with finances, especially during a pandemic, this can be a problem.

“Right now, it’s a little harder for everyone,” said Katie Krafka, treasurer of Gem City Kitties. “They really want to help their pet but they’re just financially unable to.”

Gem City Kitties is the nonprofit component of the Gem City Catfe, and they are opening a low-cost veterinarian clinic on August 28. From 10 am to 7 pm a few weekends every month, anyone with a pet can get some basic services taken care of at an affordable cost.

“The low-cost clinic is really going to help the community by keeping families and their pets together by removing some of that high cost vet care,” explained Krafka.

The clinic will be in Trotwood and led by veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Vansandt. They will offer microchipping, vaccines, and wellness checks. In the future, they hope to offer spaying and neutering as well.

Leaders say their goal is to make the Miami Valley a safe space for all creatures.

“One of our biggest goals is to help Dayton become a no-kill community. By helping families keep their pets, and keep their pets healthy it helps them keep pets out of the shelters,” said Krafka.

For more information on the clinic’s hours or to learn how to schedule an appointment, click here.