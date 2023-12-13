TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood City Council is looking to fill an upcoming vacancy.

Currently, the Ward 2 seat on the City Council is held by Yvette F. Page, who was elected Mayor of Trotwood effective Jan. 2, 2024.

Under the Trotwood City Charter, a new council member shall be appointed within 60 days of the vacancy. The elected applicant will need the majority vote of the city council.

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

Be a qualified elector

At least one year resident

Ward 2 resident during application

According to the Trotwood Clerk of Council, “council members shall not hold any other elected public office or hold any employment with the city during the term for which said council member is elected or appointed.”

The term of the appointment will expire Dec. 31, 2025. Since this time is less than two years, the appointed applicant shall serve the remaining term without election.

Those interested in applying can submit their resume to the Clerk of Council Kara Landis during normal business hours, or by U.S. mail, fax, or e-mail.

Applicants should use the following information:

Kara B. Landis, Clerk of Council

City of Trotwood

Government Center, 2nd Floor

3035 Olive Road

Trotwood, OH 45426

E-Mail: klandis@trotwood.org

Fax: 937-854-0574

Resumes will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.