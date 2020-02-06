Trotwood library to close in late Feb. to accommodate move to new location

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood branch of the Dayton Public Library will close later this month to accommodate the move to its newest location, the library system announced Thursday.

The branch will close on Feb. 22 at 6 pm as library operations move to the new branch at 855 E. Main Street. The grand opening of the new Trotwood Branch Library will be on Friday, March 13 from 3 pm to 6 pm with normal operations beginning Saturday, March 14.

“The new Library and proposed plans in Trotwood will offer us a lot of new outreach and programming opportunities, which makes our future very dynamic and exciting,” Caitlin Wissler, Trotwood Branch Manager, said. “However, the best moment will be seeing the doors open to the public and the reaction of those we know, as well as all the new people we will meet.”

Among the features of the new branch include a community room accessible before and after library hours, a conference room, two quads, and a group study room. The children’s area has a “Celebrations” theme, and TeenEDGE features a dedicated PS4 gaming system. Patrons can borrow laptop computers for in-library use, enjoy a quiet reading room or outdoor patio, and use mobile audio equipment and editing software.