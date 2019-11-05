Trotwood man indicted in shooting death of Kettering man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man has been indicted on six counts of murder and other charges in connection with the death of a Kettering man in September.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Dylan A. Dugan, 24, of Trotwood, has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and shooting death of Mitchel Miller in Kettering on September 19, 2019.

Prosecutors say on September 19 Dugan and others went to the Coach Drive apartment of Miller with the intention of committing a robbery. During the robbery 29‐year‐old Mitchel M. Miller was pistol whipped and then fatally shot, according to prosecutors. Other victims who were in the apartment at the time were not injured.

Heck’s office said an exhaustive investigation by the Kettering Police Department identified Dugan as participating in the robbery and shooting.

Tuesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Six counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

Three counts of Aggravated Burglary

Three counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Kidnapping

All of the counts include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Dugan is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 am.

The investigation into the others who also participated in the robbery and shooting is ongoing.