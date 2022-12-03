Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says.

If you plan on attending the event, you can expect to see entertainment, a tree lighting, food trucks, the Trotwood RTA bus with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, as well as much more holiday fun!

“The holiday season is filled with tradition as we gather with our family and close friends,

and our community,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said in a release. “This year we are excited to have our library and other partners join us as we gather together and create new memories to cherish for many years to come.”

The holiday festivities run until 7 p.m.

