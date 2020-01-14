Trotwood hosts hiring session to fill 2020 Census Taker positions

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 census and thousands are available in the city of Trotwood.

City Council members held a hiring session at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center to recruit new employees.

“It’s really important that we get those positions filled, the city of Trotwood of course suffered huge devastation with the memorial day tornadoes and we have many citizens who have been uprooted, ” said Stephanie Kellum, Deputy City Manager for the city of Trotwood.

Tuesday, people had the chance to apply for census taker positions. Many welcomed the opportunity to both help the city and earn some extra money.

“Over Christmas, I got into quite a few debts so I’m hoping this can get me through to where we can get our debts paid off,” said Shirley Gartenmayer, one of dozens of applicants who came out with the hopes of landing a position.

A second recruiting session will run until 7 o’clock Tuesday night at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.