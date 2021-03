TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out on the 4400 block of Catalina Avenue just before 3:30 a.m., according to Regional Dispatch.

Trotwood Fire said a woman and two children were inside the home when it caught fire, but everyone is OK.

Crews were able to get the fire contained in less than 30 minutes.

There’s been no word on what caused the fire.