TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A house was heavily damaged in a fire in Trotwood Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant Wallace said crews were sent to the home in the 1400 block of Stuben Drive at 6:19 p.m.

The fire started in a structure separate from the residence, and it eventually spread to the one-story house.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. It’s not clear what caused it at this time. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said heavy damage is visible on the home.

