Trotwood home a total loss after fire Saturday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood home was deemed a complete loss after crews from multiple fire departments battled flames Saturday.
Officials told 2 NEWS the fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home on Bloomfield Drive.
It is unclear the number of people that were inside the home but authorities said they were all able to escape without injury.
Five departments responded to the house fire including Dayton, Harrison, Clayton, Trotwood and Englewood.
One Clayton firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor burn.
The Trotwood Fire Department is investigating the fire.
