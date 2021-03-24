Trotwood-Madison High School goes under brief lockdown during search for robbery suspect

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison High School was under a lockdown Wednesday while police searched for a robbery suspect at the school.

Trotwood-Madison Superintendent Dr. Reva Cosby said Huber Heights Police came to the high school looking for a student who may have been involved in a robbery.

The building was searched and the suspect was not there. Cosby said cameras showed the student walking off campus.

No weapons were found at the school. The lockdown lasted around 30 minutes.

Trotwood Police assisted Huber Heights Police at the scene.