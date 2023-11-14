TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — In an effort to eliminate Trotwood’s food desert status, a new Gordon Food Service grocery store will be opening on Tuesday.

The store will be open to the public and does not require a membership. It will offer seasonal produce, bulk packaged fresh meats, wholesale walk-in coolers, ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals and much more.

From Monday through Saturday, the Gordon Food Service Store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store is located at 5031 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

The project has been financially supported by the city of Trotwood and Montgomery County to ensure the successful launch of the $7.5 million investment.

The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Representatives from the city and the county will be speaking at the ribbon-cutting event.