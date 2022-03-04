TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Fire Department is looking to improve its operations, and officials are seeking community input.

According to a release by Trotwood Fire and Rescue, Dynamix Consulting Group has been hired to facilitate a Fire Department Strategic Plan. This process will include evaluating the strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and opportunities for the future for Trotwood Fire Rescue.

Trotwood Fire Rescue is asking the community to take part in this endeavor by providing their anonymous opinions on the services offered. The release said that all responses will be shared with the Strategic Planning Community.

The survey will remain open until Tuesday, March 22. To fill out the survey, click here.