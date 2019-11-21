Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund raises over $50,000

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Memorial Day tornado disaster relief fund raised over $50,000 for residents in Trotwood, according to the city.

The Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund Grant raised the $50,000 in donations to distribute to those with qualifying letters. The fund was overseen by The Cartwright Family Foundation and was under the direction of attorney Jeffrey Rezebek.

A “Resource Fair and Gift Distribution” event will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Trotwood Community & Cultural Arts Center, located at 4000 Lake Center Drive. The event is for those with qualifying letters for the grant.

