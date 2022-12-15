Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an investigation in Trotwood on Thursday.

Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Trotwood Police Department called the Ohio BCI for assistance. Trotwood Police, the Ohio BCI and ODNR agents are all on the scene.

The Trotwood Police Department is leading the investigation, Steve Irwin with the Ohio BCI said.