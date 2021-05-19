Trotwood continues to rebuild homes and community two years after the Memorial Day tornadoes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On Memorial Day of 2019 hundreds of people in Trotwood lost their homes in a span of 30 minutes as high powered tornadoes touched down and tore through the city.

But Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says the city didn’t lost it’s sense of community.

“People literally came out and they helped each other. They invested, they supported their neighbors and that’s something you don’t always see,” she said .

Over the last two years, as recovery has progressed, Mayor McDonald says this community support has stayed strong.

“Trotwood has come together and it has shown its willingness to work together to continue to be the family that its always been and to show Montgomery County that this is how you move forward after a situation that’s devastating and dire,” she shared.

Mayor McDonald says the majority of people who were displaced for a time from Trotwood still want to live and be a part of the community, and so far with the help of government grants, , nonprofit organizations and other funding, they’ve been able to do that.

“If there’s something good that came out of this, it’s that the pride of the community of old came back and became the community of new and we’re going to continue to see that as we move forward,” said Mayor McDonald.

In addition to new homes, Trotwood is also working on rebuilding Hara Arena and bringing a recreation center to the city .