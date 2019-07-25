Trotwood close to owning former Salem Mall Sears building

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood will soon take control of the roughly 76 acre property that was once the Salem Mall.

Trotwood owns most of the land but has not officially purchased the 16-acre property where Sears once stood.

If and when they close on the 16-acre property, it will be easier to sell the entire area.

Within the last four months, the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, headed by Fred Burkhardt, has worked around the clock to acquire the closed-up and tornado-dinged building.

“All of a sudden, 127,000 square feet, we are now talking about a serious opportunity to actually do something on the mall,” said Burkhardt.

Trotwood is focused on giving residents a sense of place. The former Salem Mall site could play a major role in shaping this community for generations to come.

Fred Burkhardt said, “We are essentially opening up a second front of development. Which candidly, is really critical because it is the crossroads.”

With Salem and Shiloh Springs roads bringing traffic to the area, Burkhardt says investors are interested and that the city is looking for ways to combat the food desert while making Trotwood a place to call home.

“Ideally we would see a mix of housing and certain types of industry. Not heavy industry,” said Burkhardt.

Jobs. That’s what the area needs. But everything behind this development nearly froze because of the tornadoes.

“The first offer was $80,000. Then the tornado hit. We went, ‘Oh my Goodness, how much is the damage?’ So then we offered $50,000.”

Turns out the damage was minimal and Sears settled for $70,000. A far cry from what Montgomery County estimates as a $400,000 building.

Sears creditors have until July 31 to object to the sale.

