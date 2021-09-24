Trotwood city officials discuss plans to manage flooding

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials toured Trotwood to consider new ways to manage flooding impact.

“We are conducting a comprehensive review of impacted areas that includes some modeling analysis to best determine how to get our residents some flood relief. We are working with some of the best engineers in the area on this project,” said Quincy E. Pope Sr., Trotwood City Manager

The tour allowed City Officials the chance to see where flooding occurred and impacted Trotwood residents, as well as begin a discussion about mitigation strategies with the Department of Public Works and city administration.

“We are committed to implementing flood reduction strategies that will provide some relief to our residents in the affected areas,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

