Trotwood citizens organize peaceful protest in Madison Park

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of Trotwood have organized a peaceful protest for Saturday, June 6, in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and John Crawford.

The organizers of the event, all graduates, coaches and business owners of Trotwood, want to show that the city can organize peacefully in the pursuit of lasting change.

12:07 p.m. Protesters are now boarding the buses and headed back to Madison Park. Some people are still speaking and the gathering remains peaceful.

Now protesters are boarding buses to take them back to Madison Park. Some people are still speaking so the gathering is not technically over yet. The protest remained peaceful pic.twitter.com/1ayBTFV2xO — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

12:03 p.m. Speakers take turns voicing their thoughts and opinions, including Amy Cox, who is running for State Representative.

Amy Cox , running for Ohio state rep says “racism is political” pic.twitter.com/Hve54SMhFX — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

11:49 a.m. Protesters reach their destination where water, voter registration booths and free buses await to take everyone back. Before anything else, protesters took a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

Now, a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/CEXH37A0W5 — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

11:38 a.m. 2 NEWS reporter Aliah Williamson says protesters are marching down Main Street in Trotwood and plan to end in the parking lot of the old Food Town.

TROTWOOD TRAFFIC : the protesters are marching down Main St. will end in parking lot of the old Food Town — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

11:29 a.m. Peaceful protesters begin their march, asking that everyone from Trotwood start in the front and everyone supporting them from other cities to march in the back.

The march begins with everyone who lives in Trotwood in front and supporting citizens from other cities in the back pic.twitter.com/Fo8luMyV8C — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

11:05 a.m. Williamson talks with a Trotwood business owner about his faith in the protest remaining peaceful . The crowd also applauds the police but tell officers there is still more they can do.

The crowd gives a round of applause to the Trotwood police department but says they still need more from them. They’re asking officers to get out of their cars and interact more with citizens pic.twitter.com/O9JUJRkj14 — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 6, 2020

10:35 a.m. Broadway Avenue is closed to traffic prior to the Trotwood peaceful protests planned at Madison Park.