Trotwood citizens organize peaceful protest in Madison Park

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of Trotwood have organized a peaceful protest for Saturday, June 6, in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and John Crawford.
The organizers of the event, all graduates, coaches and business owners of Trotwood, want to show that the city can organize peacefully in the pursuit of lasting change.
12:07 p.m. Protesters are now boarding the buses and headed back to Madison Park. Some people are still speaking and the gathering remains peaceful.
12:03 p.m. Speakers take turns voicing their thoughts and opinions, including Amy Cox, who is running for State Representative.
11:49 a.m. Protesters reach their destination where water, voter registration booths and free buses await to take everyone back. Before anything else, protesters took a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.
11:38 a.m. 2 NEWS reporter Aliah Williamson says protesters are marching down Main Street in Trotwood and plan to end in the parking lot of the old Food Town.
11:29 a.m. Peaceful protesters begin their march, asking that everyone from Trotwood start in the front and everyone supporting them from other cities to march in the back.
11:05 a.m. Williamson talks with a Trotwood business owner about his faith in the protest remaining peaceful . The crowd also applauds the police but tell officers there is still more they can do.
10:35 a.m. Broadway Avenue is closed to traffic prior to the Trotwood peaceful protests planned at Madison Park.