Trotwood church faces at least $240,000 in repairs

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A pastor who has been working to restore a Trotwood church is facing a setback following the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The Gateway Cathedral opened a new gymnasium to community members in April, but the building now needs thousands of dollars in repairs.

The Gateway Cathedral has gone through several renovations over the past few years to save a church that was once almost torn down by the city, according to officials.

In the gymnasium, the ceiling has been leaking due to tornado damage to the roof, part of which was just redone within the past two years, said Norman Scearce, the pastor.

“Our mission is the same,” he said. “We are just as dedicated to this community now as we were before the tornado, and the damage to the building doesn’t stop that.”

Pastor Norman Scearce has operated the Gateway Cathedral for the past five years. He was unable to get the building insured because it did not have the renovations needed to qualify, he said.

“It is difficult because we are trying to meet the renovation threshold so we can become insured,” Scearce said.

A new roof will cost $150,000, and repairs to the parking lot will cost another $90,000, Scearce said.

He’s still able to hold services and activities in the building, but a summer camp in the education wing had to be canceled, he added.

Even though his church faces a long road ahead, Scearce said, Gateway Cathedral has still worked to help those affected by the tornadoes. The church has distributed food vouchers to neighbors, he added.

“That is our mission,” Scearce said. “Not just to be a church but to be the church. And that means a lot of times being the hands and feet of Jesus when you yourself are standing in need.”

There’s no timeline yet for when the repairs could be made.

Gateway Cathedral is accepting donations on a GoFundMe page. To support the church, click here.

