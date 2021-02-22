Trotwood, Central State looking for aspiring farmers to participate in program

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re interested in starting a farm business, Trotwood has just the program for you.

The city, along with Central State University, is recruiting participants for their Produce Incubator Farm program. The program is for aspiring farmers wanting to start their own farm business.

According to a release, program participants will receive the following benefits at no charge:

• Over 60 hours of hands-on training on all aspects (growing, planning and business skills) of operating a market farm

• A small plot on an incubator farm site for participants to grow produce

• Supplies for their first three seasons

• Markets for farmers to sell produce they grow

• Support in developing a business plan, accessing USDA grant programs and finding land at the end of the program

An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center. A virtual meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

The program begins March 2021. For more information, click here.